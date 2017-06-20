Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced the names of 12 cities that will be added to the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership and receive federal assistance in fighting crime.

A spokesperson for the DOJ explained that the cities selected had “levels of violence that far exceed the national average” and had demonstrated “a commitment to reducing violent crime” and a readiness “to receive the intensive training and technical assistance available.”

Justice Department picks 12 cities for crime-fighting help https://t.co/FWH2AHN1X7 pic.twitter.com/bkzYQawJX5 — POLITICO (@politico) June 20, 2017

What that means exactly is a bit of a mystery, and it leaves plenty of room for conspiracy theories as to why certain cities weren’t selected.

These are cities getting assistance from DOJ to combat violent crime. No Chicago, St Louis, Baltimore, Detroit pic.twitter.com/za1GG3RmO5 — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) June 20, 2017

The whitest fucking cities in America — bone thotty (@rooftoppp) June 20, 2017

Not true, there are huge AA communities in each city. I think the problem lies in what "help" means…like stop and frisk help? Fuck that… — Luke Mac (@LTMac61) June 20, 2017

12 backwards cities to further the Sessions brand of justice, circa 1950. — James G (@JamesSoCalIE) June 20, 2017

Did all these cities go for Trump and that's why they were picked? — FuzzyBunny (@PharoahFuzzyB) June 20, 2017

Are any of these so-called "Sanctuary Cities" or did they purposely avoid those? — Cyrus Toulabi (@CyrusToulabi) June 20, 2017

Cities that have played an outsized role in the recent uptick in violent crime are absent from the DOJ's Public Safety Partnership. It's BS — Coogi Mane (@bruceleland) June 20, 2017

Sad that DOJ picks 12 cities for a special anti-crime partnership and doesn't include Chicago. @ChicagosMayor & others have asked for help. https://t.co/NBBRhyBTit — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 20, 2017

DOJ providing assistance to 12 small, red cities claiming spike in violent crime; cities w/ major spikes absent https://t.co/ZuOVrfFlRu — Madeleine Elkins (@MadeleineElkins) June 20, 2017

We wouldn’t necessarily call Houston “small” or particularly white, but what do we know? For what it’s worth, Baltimore’s police commissioner was surprised his city wasn’t chosen.

Baltimore left off list of a dozen cities getting extra DOJ help, police commissioner "surprised." https://t.co/owmj1YrEOT — WBAL News Now (@WBALNewsNow) June 20, 2017

Statement from @CommishKDavis about the National Public Safety Partnership: pic.twitter.com/woXt4sJBAd — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 20, 2017

The Office of Justice Programs did issue a map showing which cities were selected for the Public Safety Partnership, along with cities that will be grandfathered in as part of the Obama administration’s Violence Reduction Network initiative; still no Baltimore, though.

President Trump caused quite a commotion in January when he tweeted that he’d “send in the Feds” if Chicago didn’t do something to fix the carnage in that city, and some are glad to be left of the DOJ’s list.

Oh God no…. — Losar1 (@StevenDLindsey) June 20, 2017

Poor cities. Stay tuned — The Last Prophet (@QuevedoHank) June 20, 2017

This is about filling for-profit prisons. Nothing more. — Mark Ian Kendrick (@MarkIKendrick) June 20, 2017

No thanks. I don't want your help, Mr Sessions. Keep your brute squad away. — Professor Tripp (@proftripp) June 20, 2017

