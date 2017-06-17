After a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning on Republicans practicing for Thursday night’s congressional baseball game, Rep. Ann Wagner decided it was time to go public and announce that she’d reported five death threats to Capitol Police already this spring before the shooting that hospitalized Rep. Steve Scalise in critical (and now serious) condition.

Wagner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she decided to go public “after seeing a 23-year-old aide in her district office sobbing after an abusive phone call, and after watching children in her Ballwin neighborhood scrub away chalk outlines of dead bodies that had been drawn on the driveway of her home.”

