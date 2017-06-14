With recent Senate committee appearances by former FBI director James Comey and current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, newspapers found themselves reporting on actual testimony for a couple of days and not leaks from anonymous sources.

That didn’t last long, as the Washington Post is reporting Wednesday night that “officials say” special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice. And here we’d been led to believe this whole thing was about collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

The Washington Post reports:

The move by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Trump’s conduct marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Investigators have also been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates, officials said.

Trump’s legal team is pushing back against the leak.

Trending

What about the claim that leaks wouldn’t be a problem with Mueller in charge?

There may be more to this tweet than NBC News’ Kasie Hunt intended:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFBIJames Comeyleakobstruction of justiceRobert Muellerspecial counselWashington Post