Roll Call photographer Tom Williams on Wednesday morning caught a candid photograph of Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), captain of the Republican congressional baseball team, returning to the Capitol with his sons after a mass shooting at the ballpark in Alexandria, Va.

.@RepJoeBarton and his sons board the subway in the Capitol after a shooting at the Republican's baseball practice in Va. #baseballshooting pic.twitter.com/4lrc80frcj — Tom Williams (@pennstatetom) June 14, 2017

Barton told the press Wednesday afternoon that his 10-year-old son “had 25 dads” looking out for him as shots rang out, with everyone present making sure the boy was safe and shielded.

Rep. Barton, choked up, talks about his son Jack being on the field today. "He had 25 dads." — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 14, 2017

Rep. Barton, whose son was at practice during shooting: "He had 25 dads. Everybody out there was looking out for him." — Matt Flegenheimer (@mattfleg) June 14, 2017

"[Son Jack] was at practice this morning," Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) says. "And he had 25 dads — everybody out there was looking after him." pic.twitter.com/VAdZyAd4C0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

We thought it was a beautiful sentiment, but not everyone was touched by the incident the same way Barton was.

Wow, there’s no gun control? That should have been the headline.

