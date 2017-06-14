Roll Call photographer Tom Williams on Wednesday morning caught a candid photograph of Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), captain of the Republican congressional baseball team, returning to the Capitol with his sons after a mass shooting at the ballpark in Alexandria, Va.

Barton told the press Wednesday afternoon that his 10-year-old son “had 25 dads” looking out for him as shots rang out, with everyone present making sure the boy was safe and shielded.

Trending

We thought it was a beautiful sentiment, but not everyone was touched by the incident the same way Barton was.

Wow, there’s no gun control? That should have been the headline.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 25 dadsAlexandriabaseballgun controlJoe BartonSandy Hookshooting