These are strange times in which we live. Hillary Clinton was considered the most qualified candidate for president — ever — and yet journalists tallied each and every time she was interrupted during the debates, as if her gender rendered her incapable of doing the same.

The campaign season inspired a piece or several on “manterrupting,” and for International Women’s Day, an agency released an iPhone app designed to detect whenever a male voice interrupted a woman who was speaking.

Imagine the outrage, then, when Sen. Kamala Harris was interrupted by pasty white Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Tuesday.

Kamala Harris cut off by male colleague for second week in a row https://t.co/3cnKx0lx2Z pic.twitter.com/iaUPprYSDX — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2017

Senator Kamala Harris was interrupted by her male colleagues — again https://t.co/ffzdnxPO49 — TIME (@TIME) June 13, 2017

Breaking: Phenomenally overrated rising star Democrat is carried by local cartel. https://t.co/2eRDObpGbe — david vilches 🇺🇸 (@davilch) June 13, 2017

CNN commentator Keith Boykin was shocked.

Why do Republican senators only interrupt when Kamala Harris is asking questions? A black woman can't question a white attorney general? pic.twitter.com/0zD59hVH7E — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 13, 2017

What is wrong with some people’s hearing that they missed a good two hours of interruptions, raised voices, innuendo, and plenty more?

Because everything is racist and sexist at CNN isn't it? And why did he yell at white male Sen. Wyden? Does he identify as a black woman? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 13, 2017

Were you actually listening? She asked a question but had no interest in letting him answer. That's her goto move. #obstructionist — Live Free or Die🇱🇷 (@MstoryMichelle) June 13, 2017

Well, it’s her current go-to move, but it’s wearing thin pretty quickly with a lot of people. Besides, that’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s move.

Is Kamala Harris persisting? It sounds like she is persisting. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2017

Like a mosquito — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) June 13, 2017

She is the quintessence of the fearless girl. — Wiretapped Marshall (@PoliticalTropes) June 13, 2017

The Left's blossoming obsession with the Grand Interrupter Kamala Harris seems a microcosm for the Left's love of silencing others. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 13, 2017

She's running — Chris Wray (@chriswray3) June 13, 2017

Is it that obvious? Yes — yes, it is. Besides, it wasn’t only Sessions who was guilty of manterrupting.

How dare the person running the hearing interrupt Kamala Harris while she continues to interrupt and badger witnesses? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 13, 2017

We won't be intimidated by faux charges of racism, sexism or homophobia. She interrupted & wouldn't let him answer. Don't silence people. https://t.co/5Q2VQmAhWq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 13, 2017

When lawyers get this way during depositions I usually ask them if they are ok or if they need a break to compose themselves. — Frank George (@fopelka) June 13, 2017

She wants to be a Mad Maxine! Disrespectful … — Dee Davis (@dat1957) June 13, 2017

Ask a question… get an answer. Ask question… get answer. See where I'm going with this. Harris is trying to make a name for herself! — Richard C Hendry (@richc580) June 13, 2017

She is auditioning for her run for President. She had no intention of letting him answer. She is very predictable. — jane doe (@justjudee) June 13, 2017

Cause she rude,obnoxious and genuinely uninformed about parliamentary procedures; She's looking for her 30 sec sound bite for campaign ads — Jim Berry (@jim_badboy2269) June 13, 2017

Don't give Senator Harris the limelight! Clearly grandstanding and total disrespectful!! Done with all this BS day in and out! — Cheers2016 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Sapphire6210) June 13, 2017

Because she wouldn't shut up and let him answer. I watched the whole thing. No one…. I repeat.. NO ONE acted as obnoxious as her — jamie armes (@Jamiewuzhere) June 13, 2017

agree i have found her to use the same approach at each hearing i've watched. nothing to do with being a woman.. its a style — nadia longmire (@nklongmire) June 13, 2017

* * *

