Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) kicked off Tuesday afternoon’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with what really ought to be the headline of the day — backed up with evidence, of course.

So, which of the two is real … Russia’s massive intervention in America’s elections, or the threat of massive intervention? We know it’s been months since the election, but we’d still like to know: what exactly did the Russians do?

Trending

Hillary Clinton lost, and everyone thought she was going to win … what other evidence does anyone need?

Reality Winner is in jail over her passing of a classified NSA report to the media, and the big news in that report was that the Russians tried to hack local election officials using information stolen from voter data firm. Did any local election officials fall for it? The report didn’t say. But … MASSIVE.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeff SessionsMark Warnermassively intervenedRussiaSenate Intelligence