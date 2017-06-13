Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) kicked off Tuesday afternoon’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with what really ought to be the headline of the day — backed up with evidence, of course.

Sen. Mark Warner: "Russia massively intervened in our elections. The threat is real.” pic.twitter.com/548gsYZ8Wh — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 13, 2017

So, which of the two is real … Russia’s massive intervention in America’s elections, or the threat of massive intervention? We know it’s been months since the election, but we’d still like to know: what exactly did the Russians do?

Senator Mark Warner: "Russia massively intervened" in our election. Then tell us exactly what they did, Senator! — Mark Romano (@TheMarkRomano) June 13, 2017

@MarkWarner doesn't know, but whatever it was, it was massive. Typical Democrat that loves a good conspiracy theory, but not the facts. — Darron (@Darron1908) June 13, 2017

"Russia massively intervened in our election" Warner brain is stuck in December 2016 making a fool of himself #SessionsHearing — Based Andy 🌹NO WAR (@Nationalist1776) June 13, 2017

#SessionsHearing "Russia MASSIVELY intervened in our election." Where and what evidence do you have Senator Warner? — Leevis (@LeevisSays) June 13, 2017

Russia "massively intervened" Warner? Where is your proof? Nothing but generalities. #SessionsHearing — DavidJPotts (@DivineTurbine) June 13, 2017

What evidence does @MarkWarner have that the #Russians "massively interfere" in 2016 Presidential election? There is NONE! — Jeff Williams (@JLWNEO) June 13, 2017

Hillary Clinton lost, and everyone thought she was going to win … what other evidence does anyone need?

Massively intervened?

I would think that would mean that the election was compromised.

Hmmm

Podesta and DNC email gossip was MASSIVE? — Donald Aper (@donald_aper) June 13, 2017

Still waiting to find out how "Russia massively intervened in our elections" as Sen. Warner put it. Until now it was always "attempted"….🤔 https://t.co/bkZbQwrXN4 — OneVoiceUS🙏🇺🇸🦁💤 (@OneVoiceUS) June 13, 2017

Grandstanding quotient high. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 13, 2017

@markwarner sets new world record for using adjectives,adverbs in opening statement"troubling" "concerning","alarming" "massive""revealing" — Marc Rubin (@MarcRubin) June 13, 2017

Reality Winner is in jail over her passing of a classified NSA report to the media, and the big news in that report was that the Russians tried to hack local election officials using information stolen from voter data firm. Did any local election officials fall for it? The report didn’t say. But … MASSIVE.

They keep saying Russia interfered with “our democracy.” The clear implication is the election result was affected, which is a lie. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) June 13, 2017

A big fat one!!! — Sue Snyder Burcham (@SSnyderBurcham) June 13, 2017

Warner is a total spin master who lies regularly and I am sick of it- his colleagues need to call him out! — NatM26 (@M26Nat) June 13, 2017

It's hilarious when you think about it. People are DESPERATE. — Laurene DiCillo (@LaureneDiCillo) June 13, 2017

* * *

