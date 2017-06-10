People are still having a good time with President Trump’s not-that-funny “covfefe” tweet — with, of course, the exception for those who didn’t find it funny at all that the president was committing an impeachable offense by communicating in secret code, or possibly in Arabic.

If that was Arabic, the White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was apparently trying to communicate through emoji Saturday morning.

⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🏰🗺🗺🏰🏰🏰🚦 :/9//&🗿🛩⛩🏚

#🚦lolaklkk🚥🚦⛲️🚝🚦🚞🚢🚂 — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) June 10, 2017

When you're asked to explain what Trump meant by covfefe. https://t.co/RdaSXSpCW6 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 10, 2017

This is the most coherent statement to come from the Trump administration. — David Blaustein (@blaustein) June 10, 2017

"this tweet speaks for itself" — Jackson Krule (@JacksonKrule) June 10, 2017

A lot to unpack here — Kathryn C 🍍🍕🍍🍕🍍 (@Kathryn_CC) June 10, 2017

Oh shit. It's contagious. — Produkt (@ProduKtJRG) June 10, 2017

Clearly this is a cry for help. — Lisa Yee (@LisaYee1) June 10, 2017

butt tweeting? Sarah — stand up and take your phone out of your back pocket, dear. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 10, 2017

Her kids got her phone. If you want I can have my kids emoji-blurb them back and tell they they are causing a media kerfluffle. — Jennifer Arrow (@JenniferArrow) June 10, 2017

Real life … every Mom understands this 🙂 — julie (@weddingstyle7) June 10, 2017

True. Moms get it.

This is what happens when your 3 year old steals your phone. Thanks Huck! #neverleaveyourphoneunlocked https://t.co/qFD8zRpn8g — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) June 10, 2017

I feel your #workingmom pain… my 10mo helped write up some #BetWoodbine notes last night pic.twitter.com/qt14mxzDVT — MollyJoRosen (@MollyJoRosen) June 10, 2017

Dear WH staff; please let all your children tweet to drive the media crazy. Thanks!! — Melissa Notaro (@melnot) June 10, 2017

