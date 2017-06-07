This post about Meghan McCain might not provide much insight into the findings at Wednesday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. However, we’re relieved that the exchange took place on Twitter and not as part of a live CNN panel … yet.

It’s no super-slow-motion analysis of the first lady “slapping away” the president’s attempt to take her hand, but NBC News’ Bradd Jaffey was intrigued nonetheless by Sen. John McCain’s tell-all eyebrows during this exchange with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

This McCain exchange with DNI Coats is amazing; says it’s “Orwellian” Coats won’t discuss what’s already in WashPost https://t.co/kBsehk8CDw — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 7, 2017

McCain: So in a *closed* session you’ll discuss what’s already published in the Washington Post? DNI Coats: I hope so. McCain’s eyebrows: pic.twitter.com/fkP8qVMtmy — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 7, 2017

Meghan McCain added some expert analysis of the eyebrow raise.

Oh man, I know the eye brows well – same thing he used to do to me as an adolescent when I missed curfew and had a dumb reason as to why… https://t.co/4GfQKvsvjQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 7, 2017

The brows were good, but this facial expression from March was perfection. https://t.co/IBAz7GosvH — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 7, 2017

ahahahhahahahahahahaha – this is everything! I can't hide anything from my face what I'm thinking either. Runs in the family. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 7, 2017

Now THERE'S some insight you don't get every day! 🙂 — Bart Harris (@BartJHarris) June 7, 2017

So President Trump speaks “normal New York City conversation,” Sen. John McCain says everything he needs to say with his eyebrows, and James Comey did what he could to track all of this in contemporaneous memos.

Oh, the "paper tiger" look? We see it a lot too, unfortunately. — AZBuckeye (@ASUbuckeye) June 7, 2017

Did he furrow the brow and do absolutely nothing then too? — Drumpfster Fire 🇷🇺 (@drumpfsterfire1) June 7, 2017

What a pity raised eyebrows are about the most we'll get from McCain … he won't push back!!! — Olga V (@Varonte) June 7, 2017

Did he tell you he was "deeply concerned" about your behavior, but then let you escape consequences anyway? — Ryan Bibeau (@RyanBibeau) June 7, 2017

I assume that, as with this administration, your father made some gruff comments and then did nothing to punish you… @MeghanMcCain — Partybot (@johnclavis) June 7, 2017

Leave it to McCain. Leading us with statements of concern and furrowed brows. I expect more from him. — Tobysmypup (@ell1919) June 7, 2017

I think we're past the time where a mere eyebrow furrowing will suffice. — Nicola Vera (@nicola_vera2) June 7, 2017

Thursday’s the main event — maybe McCain was just limbering up his brow.

