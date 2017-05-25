Once the public has been trained to expect a bombshell news report about the Trump administration between 5 and 6 p.m. daily, it’s difficult to adjust when that bombshell not only drops behind schedule, but looks awfully familiar.

In any case, media types were pretty excited to spread the word about Jared Kushner being included in the investigation into collusion with Russia.

What are you getting at? This is breaking news, see?

Well, for those who didn’t know, NBC News is reporting Thursday evening that multiple U.S. officials say Jared Kushner is now under FBI scrutiny in its investigation of possible collusion with Russia.

Investigators do not necessarily suspect Kushner of a crime or intend to charge him, “it is not known” if investigators have requested any records from him, and what exactly has drawn the FBI’s interest at this time is “also unclear.”

Pretty much.

The Washington Post also has its own, very similar exclusive report on Kushner.

The Washington Post teased last week that a senior White House official close to President Trump was a “person of interest” in the Russia investigation, and now it seems that secret is out. NBC News made a point to credit the Washington Post with its scoop, sort of.

* * *

 

 

