Once the public has been trained to expect a bombshell news report about the Trump administration between 5 and 6 p.m. daily, it’s difficult to adjust when that bombshell not only drops behind schedule, but looks awfully familiar.

In any case, media types were pretty excited to spread the word about Jared Kushner being included in the investigation into collusion with Russia.

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Kushner now under FBI scrutiny in Russia investigation, officials tell NBC News https://t.co/li3z8Vyj78 pic.twitter.com/yF6i2BUVqW — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2017

You mean like we all figured last week? https://t.co/6TxAyZgUWi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 25, 2017

@benshapiro They way they've been reporting, I thought this had happened months ago — The Nick (@TheBookOfNick) May 25, 2017

What are you getting at? This is breaking news, see?

Breaking: Jared Kushner is a WH aide "under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation." Reporting by @KenDilanianNBC & NBC News — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) May 25, 2017

Well, for those who didn’t know, NBC News is reporting Thursday evening that multiple U.S. officials say Jared Kushner is now under FBI scrutiny in its investigation of possible collusion with Russia.

.@NBCNews: #FBI scrutiny of #Kushner "does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him." https://t.co/SvzikHueRp — PETER MAER (@petermaer) May 25, 2017

Investigators do not necessarily suspect Kushner of a crime or intend to charge him, “it is not known” if investigators have requested any records from him, and what exactly has drawn the FBI’s interest at this time is “also unclear.”

.@KenDilanianNBC: Kushner in a "different category" than Manafort and Flynn, who are subjects of investigation https://t.co/R7uWlFMktQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2017

Basically the story is the feds want to talk to Jared. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 25, 2017

Pretty much.

@SethAMandel I feel like I knew this weeks ago — Cindy Bailey (@Cindylou348) May 25, 2017

@SethAMandel That story came out a week ago. Weird that they would call it breaking news. — Joshua Stokes (@JoshuaCHStokes) May 25, 2017

The Washington Post also has its own, very similar exclusive report on Kushner.

Breaking: Jared Kushner now a focus in Russia investigation https://t.co/h3WiyrIkC6 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 25, 2017

The Washington Post teased last week that a senior White House official close to President Trump was a “person of interest” in the Russia investigation, and now it seems that secret is out. NBC News made a point to credit the Washington Post with its scoop, sort of.

Kushner under scrutiny in FBI Russia investigation. Best line: "The term 'person of interest' has no legal meaning." https://t.co/btAdVVInG1 — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) May 25, 2017

Also, NBC throws some shade at the Washington Post: "The term 'person of interest' has no legal meaning.” — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) May 25, 2017

@blakehounshell Gotta say, might be some shade but it is totally right. That was really poor wording by the Post. — Gabe (@bdylan234) May 25, 2017

* * *

NBC News, The Washington Post, and now CBS News all confirm that Kushner is under scrutiny in the FBI's Russia probe. https://t.co/p3oCxiSvHs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 26, 2017