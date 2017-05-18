The investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is moving ahead thanks to the appointment of ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the probe.

That news came late in the afternoon, presumably while Laurence Tribe was fuming about the lack of movement on impeachment proceedings by Congress.

While Trump supporters and critics have been battling back and forth over which of 2016’s candidates deserves an investigation, Tribe reached all the way back to the Clinton presidency, where he indulged in a little bit of historical revisionism along the lines of saying Hillary was guilty only of sloppy record keeping.

101 members of today's Congress voted on whether to impeach Clinton for obstructing justice through perjury over a blow job. Consistency? — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 17, 2017

Wait, is Tribe suggesting those members of Congress are hypocrites for not calling for impeachment? We don’t know … ask Comey. Apparently these cases hinge on intent, and it’s pretty clear what Bill Clinton’s intentions were.

@tribelaw Comey didn't see Hillary bleaching servers &smashing blackberrys 2destroy 33k emails,

Conclusion of Investigation

The Lack of "INTENT"@FBI — Valerie Service (@v_lesser) May 18, 2017

@tribelaw @Secretoriginz As much as I want Trump impeached, and I get your point, characterizing what Clinton did wrong as only a blow job is a bit specious. — Brent Piaskoski (@BrentPiaskoski) May 17, 2017

@tribelaw @AngryBlackLady Although I agree Trump must be removed, isn't this a bit of an oversimplification? Clinton did commit perjury, right? — mdmurphyla (@mdmurphyla) May 18, 2017

@tribelaw Well … it wasn't really the blow job, as there were so many, similar to Watergate, it was the lying and cover up. — D Kenney (@DA2PIQ) May 17, 2017

@tribelaw @gaylerosenthal You forgot to mention his egregious disrespect forTruth andJustice also got him disbarred.He can't fight a parking violation today. #serious — Mark Davidson (@markdavid416) May 18, 2017

@tribelaw Here's consistency for you: Trump didn't obstruct justice. Not even close. Dodder on home, ole fella! — BustedBoomer (@ABustedBoomer) May 17, 2017

@tribelaw @brontyman Today? they did this today? What Century are they in? Do these stupid boys not have committees & legislation to work on? Homework? — FDRDeb#UniteBlue (@FDRDeb) May 17, 2017

@tribelaw @JoyAnnReid I'm still furious about that vote twenty years later. Also, I had to shake Ken Starr's hand at a meeting 10 years ago – not yet over it. — Susan Bovee (@Suavebones) May 18, 2017

@tribelaw @funder Is there any evidence that could be forthcoming that could result in a Hillary Clinton presidency? — flora (@baxtermaybe) May 18, 2017

