There’s a widespread idea that the press takes President Trump literally, but not seriously, while his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.

Whatever stock you put in that claim, it’s clear that Trump’s critics take him literally whenever it’s helpful to do so. Case in point: the press and the Clinton campaign hearing Trump joke at a rally that maybe the Russians could track down Hillary’s 33,000 missing emails, and then accusing Trump of asking “an adversarial foreign power to cyberspy” on his opponent.

President Trump spoke Thursday afternoon at a joint press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and was asked about accusations that his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

He answered with what is clearly a lie:

Trump claims "everyone, even my enemies, have said there is no collusion" with Russia https://t.co/i4TOyfwIr3 pic.twitter.com/VGazIhvKYJ — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) May 18, 2017

Trump: "Even my enemies have said there is no collusion." Um….. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) May 18, 2017

"Even my enemies have said, there is no collusion." Nope. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 18, 2017

Trump just falsely claimed that "even my enemies have said there's no collusion" That is 100% wrong. — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 18, 2017

One-hundred-percent wrong? Instant fact-check: true. That’s about all Trump’s enemies say, even if you ask them for the time.

We’ll go out on a limb and guess that what Trump meant was that even his political enemies have admitted they haven’t found evidence that his campaign worked with the Russians, and that’s pretty much the case. Even Rep. Maxine Waters, who talks publicly about little but Trump’s impeachment, admitted last week she has no evidence to back up claims of collusion.

There was also speculation that Trump using the “e” word would only strengthen the parallels between him and Nixon.

Trump's use of the word "enemies" not gonna do much to tamp down Nixon comparisons. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 18, 2017

That’s also true; but we’d advise journalists not to make too big a deal out of it, unless they showed similar concern when Clinton named Republicans the enemies she was most proud to have made, or when Barack Obama talked to Univision about Latinos voting to “punish our enemies.”

@maggieNYT "Enemies". I can't imagine Obama ever calling political opponents (American citizens) "enemies". — SandraMaz (@SandraMaz) May 18, 2017

Again, no need to imagine, unless asking supporters to get in their neighbors’ faces was just a suggestion to spend quality time together.

Of course, with his line, Trump managed to tee up plenty of expected responses from those eager to be known as his enemies. Take Keith Olbermann … please.

Trump: "even my enemies have said there is no collusion." Hey, Bro? I'm your enemy. There is collusion. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 18, 2017

Every super villain like Trump has to have a super hero to fight, but Olbermann, wrapped in his American flag cape, isn’t fighting alone.

@KeithOlbermann And I am his enemy as well — BirdLady (@elyboybird) May 18, 2017

@KeithOlbermann I'm your enemy. There is collusion. — Sue Chapman (@Soozey42) May 18, 2017

@KeithOlbermann Hey @realDonaldTrump, I'm your enemy and I totally believe you are knee deep in collusion. — Alan Ladwig (@SpaceArtAl) May 18, 2017

Every "enemy" of Trump please come forward with your "there is no collusion" statements, please. https://t.co/YJ0RDFkkb7 — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) May 18, 2017

Trump: "even my enemies say no collusion." 1. Count me as an enemy 2. I believe wholeheartedly, there was collusion 3. Bet I'm not alone — CAG (@CGramstrup) May 18, 2017

Hey, Trump, I’m your enemy. There was collusion. Deal with that. https://t.co/TDNM9WIbA8 — Jim Snowden (@snowdenlit) May 18, 2017

@BettyBowers Donald Trump would likely consider me an "enemy". I say there is collusion. — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) May 18, 2017

@KeithOlbermann Listen up Twitler. 65 million plus of your sworn enemies –we the People- are in unison screaming "THERE IS COLLUSION". Dumb fuck. — Michele Meyer (@mainemilkmaid) May 18, 2017

That’s a lot of sworn enemies who are screaming about something for which even Waters and Sen. Dianne Feinstein admit there is no evidence … yet.

Wolf Blitzer Utterly Deflated by Dianne Feinstein's Sad Trump-Russia Collusion Answer https://t.co/WISNLjEN1w — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 7, 2017

Dianne Feinstein & Joe Manchin admit: No evidence of Trump/Russia collusion https://t.co/JepHGtDxo8 pic.twitter.com/gXbkbD5P2l — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) May 8, 2017

