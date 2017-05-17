Former members of the Obama administration never seem to tire of hearing themselves talk, which is good news for the GOP in 2018 but pretty insufferable for anyone who was paying attention between 2008 and 2016.

Being a Wednesday, it was the Washington Post’s turn to drop the afternoon’s bombshell about the Trump administration and Russia, but the day’s big scoop didn’t inspire the newsroom to break into applause. As Twitchy reported, the Post’s discovery of a “politically explosive assertion” about Trump and Putin wasn’t quite so explosive when the laughter excised from the transcript was added back in.

Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications under Barack Obama, didn’t think the selling of our democracy was a laughing matter.

Rhodes, the “storyteller” the New York Times Magazine credited with strategizing and running “the successful Iran-deal messaging campaign,” must have undergone the same exit procedure as Samantha Power and Susan Rice — having his memory wiped, like, with a cloth or something.

