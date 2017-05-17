Former members of the Obama administration never seem to tire of hearing themselves talk, which is good news for the GOP in 2018 but pretty insufferable for anyone who was paying attention between 2008 and 2016.

Being a Wednesday, it was the Washington Post’s turn to drop the afternoon’s bombshell about the Trump administration and Russia, but the day’s big scoop didn’t inspire the newsroom to break into applause. As Twitchy reported, the Post’s discovery of a “politically explosive assertion” about Trump and Putin wasn’t quite so explosive when the laughter excised from the transcript was added back in.

Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications under Barack Obama, didn’t think the selling of our democracy was a laughing matter.

Dear American People: Here are the leaders of the Republican Party laughing at you – they think it's funny to sell our democracy to Putin https://t.co/YjbU8ohLTm — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 17, 2017

Maybe sit this one out, Iran cash man https://t.co/SL150fNq7q — Mat (@sunnyright) May 18, 2017

Rhodes, the “storyteller” the New York Times Magazine credited with strategizing and running “the successful Iran-deal messaging campaign,” must have undergone the same exit procedure as Samantha Power and Susan Rice — having his memory wiped, like, with a cloth or something.

@brhodes Are you the Iran cash man??? Wow. Proud times man!! — bob W (@bobfromwi) May 18, 2017

@brhodes You sold it to Iran. So there's that. — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) May 18, 2017

@brhodes Too late Ben, Obama gave it all away. $400M in unmarked bills to Iranian terrorists was the candle on the cake. Nothing more to be done — BeautifulSoul💜 (@BeautyIsMine77) May 18, 2017

@brhodes Dear American People: This man bragged about setting up an echo chamber of dumb journos to fool us about Iran.#nocredibility — Mme. PB (@MmePB) May 18, 2017

@brhodes Take your echo chamber and shove it, you've done enough damage — (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) May 18, 2017

@brhodes Your man told a Russian on hot mic that he'd have more flexibility since it was his last election. You might want to sit this one out chief — Meier Ben Avraham (@hebrewplorable) May 18, 2017

@brhodes Putin is finally cashing in on the post-election flexibility Obama promised him. — Charlie Wagner (@FuriousShepherd) May 18, 2017

@brhodes Dear Failed Fiction Writer,

Pallets of cash to Iran, you fucking clown. Suck it.https://t.co/3lY0aavBlH — Chelsea's Resumé (@EF517_V2) May 18, 2017

* * *

